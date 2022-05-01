Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stake Boosted by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Equinix by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Equinix by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,538,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $37.37 on Friday, reaching $719.08. 649,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,631. The company’s 50 day moving average is $728.12 and its 200-day moving average is $759.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 132.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 228.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $852.59.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

