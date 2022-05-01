Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the March 31st total of 14,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,240. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.36. Epsilon Energy has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

