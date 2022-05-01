Elrond (EGLD) Price Hits $123.68 on Major Exchanges

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and approximately $124.88 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for $123.68 or 0.00326984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.49 or 0.00151984 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00030425 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Elrond Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,873,606 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

