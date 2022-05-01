Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,113 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,801,000 after purchasing an additional 51,719 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $197.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,217,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,319. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.27. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.08 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.76.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.