Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 787,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,658,000 after buying an additional 39,006 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,809,000 after buying an additional 23,213 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,641,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,082,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.04 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

