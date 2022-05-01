Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Hershey from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.40.

Shares of Hershey stock traded down $2.21 on Friday, reaching $225.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,041. The company has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.72. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $163.16 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,025,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,012,785 shares of company stock valued at $206,063,291 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

