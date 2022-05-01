Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 9,900 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.59.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 385,933 shares of company stock valued at $52,940,578 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX traded down $5.12 on Friday, hitting $156.67. 14,713,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,208. The company has a market capitalization of $307.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.