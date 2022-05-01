Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 5,954 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 325.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,800 shares of company stock worth $15,841,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.08. 9,136,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.62.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

