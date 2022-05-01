Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 4,720 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,847,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,361. The company has a market cap of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

