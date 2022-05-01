Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 2,295 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HP were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in HP by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HPQ. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock worth $4,540,867. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.63. 9,968,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,607,066. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

