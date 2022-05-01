Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,624 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS traded down $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,490. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $100.07 and a one year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

