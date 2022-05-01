Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 1,336 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AON were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AON by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Shares of AON stock traded down $29.39 on Friday, hitting $287.99. 1,928,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,366. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.38%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

