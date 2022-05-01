Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,342,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,090,000 after purchasing an additional 378,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,331.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 360,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after purchasing an additional 335,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXR traded down $18.04 on Friday, reaching $190.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.00. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

