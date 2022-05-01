Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,964 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.0% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,859,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,978 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,906,000 after acquiring an additional 523,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $15.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $508.55. 2,873,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $507.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

