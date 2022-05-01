Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 224,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,230,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,373. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.43 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.00 and a 1 year high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.82.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,098.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

