Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 6,882,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,070. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.70.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

