Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $8.46 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANTM traded down $14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $501.93. 937,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,861. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.74 and a 200-day moving average of $453.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. UBS Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.64.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

