Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

MRNA stock traded down $8.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.41. 7,095,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,120,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.08. The company has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.01 and a twelve month high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $1,708,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,054 shares of company stock worth $33,524,074. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

