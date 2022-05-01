Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $4.29 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 273.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,185,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938,595. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Exelon had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

