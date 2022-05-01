Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.77 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

NYSE:CBRE traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $83.04. 2,192,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.45 and its 200-day moving average is $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.