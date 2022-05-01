Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $2.40 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,251 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock worth $9,437,992. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

WMB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,088,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,297,406. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.27. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Williams Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.