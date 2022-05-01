Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,058 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 955,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,142. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.32 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

