Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,611 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Twitter by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 977 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 77.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,250,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,857,792. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 213.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Twitter from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price objective on Twitter in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

