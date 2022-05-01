Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 34,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.89.

EXPD stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.07. 2,976,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,111. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.95 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

