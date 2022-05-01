Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 420,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EQR traded down $4.55 on Friday, hitting $81.50. 2,796,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,981. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a one year low of $70.98 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.41.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.