Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 7,035 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after purchasing an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.58.

SBUX stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,199,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,418,605. The company has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.48 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

