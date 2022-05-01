Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 2,053 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,284,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,808,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,377. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $71.07 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.82.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

