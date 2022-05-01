Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 1,288 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Republic Services by 76.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 88,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,945. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.86.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

