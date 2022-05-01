Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 506,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,577,000 after buying an additional 31,846 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 110,477 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,815,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 200,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,411,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.77.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.27. 1,110,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.65 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

