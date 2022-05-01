Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 68,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Danaher by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,225,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,812. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $238.32 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

