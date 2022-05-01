Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NYSE C traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.21. 21,844,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,518,220. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

