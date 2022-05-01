Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.46. 1,907,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

