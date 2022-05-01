Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.76 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.64.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

