Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires Shares of 10,627 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $18.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,017. The stock has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $449.50 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $511.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $591.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

