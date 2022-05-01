Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 9,874 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.6% of Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 207.6% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.63. 16,907,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,333,414. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $111.36 and a 52-week high of $189.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

