Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 9,238 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 73.8% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 869 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.55. 17,201,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,627,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCX. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.