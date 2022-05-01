Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 3,860 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,081,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,538. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

