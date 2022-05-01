Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 23,262 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,615,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 83,184,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

