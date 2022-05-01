Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 1,598 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $109.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,417. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.11. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

