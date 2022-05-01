Egoras (EGR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.11 Billion

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. In the last week, Egoras has traded flat against the US dollar. Egoras has a total market cap of $1.11 billion and approximately $734,716.00 worth of Egoras was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Egoras coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00039755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.24 or 0.07330003 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000183 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00040996 BTC.

Egoras Coin Profile

Egoras’ total supply is 99,097,732,541 coins and its circulating supply is 65,160,356,358 coins. The official website for Egoras is egoras.com . Egoras’ official Twitter account is @egorasmarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Egoras is https://reddit.com/r/egoras

Buying and Selling Egoras

