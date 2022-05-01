EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SATS. Raymond James dropped their price target on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SATS opened at $23.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

