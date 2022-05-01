eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,613 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 186,132 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in eBay in the third quarter valued at approximately $457,861,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $337,059,000 after acquiring an additional 184,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,947,433 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $275,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,825 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.92. 8,341,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,203. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.81. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

About eBay (Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.