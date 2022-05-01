Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the March 31st total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,378. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

