Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,840. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

EBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,053,000 after acquiring an additional 542,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 152.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 112,589 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,830,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,092,000 after purchasing an additional 934,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 229,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

