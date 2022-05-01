Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,976 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,976 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dempze Nancy E raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.04.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, hitting $111.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,907,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,698. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $111.36 and a 12-month high of $189.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.17. The stock has a market cap of $203.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.