Easterly Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,293 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,293 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $22,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.50. 1,192,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.55.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $343.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 46.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

