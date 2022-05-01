Easterly Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 831.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,629 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPK. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,816,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 472.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,493,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,950 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,597,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,158,000 after acquiring an additional 766,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,020,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after acquiring an additional 746,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,927,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,694,000 after acquiring an additional 605,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,011,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

