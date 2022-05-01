Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New $943,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.93.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded down $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 24,872,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,372,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.12 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

