Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $754,000 Stake in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of NN worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NN by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,054,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in NN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,996,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in NN by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,524,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,969,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NN by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 116,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

In other NN news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc acquired 69,495 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $191,111.25. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,172,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,473,676.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 18,800 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $54,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 362,914 shares of company stock worth $959,641 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NNBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.03. 313,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,454. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $132.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.13.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. NN had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About NN (Get Rating)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.