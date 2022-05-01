Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 63.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 107,806 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 290,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 28.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of AM stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $10.27. 3,138,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,547. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $11.71.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

About Antero Midstream (Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.